Meltwater Customer Stories: Norway's Football Federation (NFF)

Solution

Engaging with the right communities

Norway's Football Federation uses Meltwater's social media management solution, Engage, to optimise community management. Since the company is able to publish and follow up with messages from all social media channels from one platform, they're able to save time and resources. “The tool makes it easier for us to follow up with various enquiries and comments across our social media. This means that we communicate much more easily with the target groups and create posts more efficiently and quickly.” - Mats Theie Bretvik, Head of Social at NFF, explains.

The tool makes day-to-day working more effective, as a result, everything in NFF's media channels becomes more structured.

Monitoring mentions across media

Norway's Football Federation uses Meltwater media monitoring to discover mentions and topics which are of interest to the federation. The company then looks at the results and enquiries from communities and uses the insights found to guide data-driven decision making, for example, adapting future content based on the prominence of certain conversation topics.

NFF receives daily email reports and ad hoc reports which show search results and analysis. NFF also receives mobile notifications which ensure that the federation is kept up to date, regardless of time and location.