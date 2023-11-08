Skip to content
Megaworld Corporation

Megaworld was looking for a powerful communications tool that allowed it to monitor and understand customer sentiment, plan, and be reactive in real time, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Meltwater helps Megaworld:

Generate all manner of useful, real-time reports, on demand

Improve customer experience

Make informed decisions that improved business outcomes

Monitor customer sentiment around its lifestyle malls

Meet Megaworld Corporation

Since 1989, Megaworld Corporation has been engaged in the development, leasing, and marketing of real estate projects across the Philippines. The company has established a reputation for building high-end residential condominiums and commercial properties in convenient urban locations, as well as leisure and entertainment amenities in metropolitan Manila.

Megaworld has launched more than 725 residential developments, 20 lifestyle malls, about 1.4 million square meters of leasable office space across more than 70 office towers, and nearly 4000 hotel rooms across 11 hotels.

A sample image of Megaworld property
A picture of a man looking at the camera

The problem we had was that we were working with an agency that was operating a third-party product for us, in order to access that information. It made turnaround times really slow, so we couldn’t be reactive.

Nicolo Sanchez, Customer Experience Group Head, Megaworld Corporation

The challenge Megaworld Corporation faced

Within Megaworld, the Customer Experience Group is in charge of the digital transformation of the business in ways that elevate the customer experience. A big part of that is supporting and empowering the company’s decision-makers, property managers and other stakeholders with the information they need to improve both their own performance and the customer’s experience.

Nico Sanchez, Customer Experience Group Head, Megaworld Corporation said: “The problem we had was that we were working with an agency that was operating a third-party product for us, in order to access that information. It made turnaround times really slow, so we couldn’t be reactive. It also meant we had a limited number of monthly reports, and those reports were based on an interpretation of our briefs. That often led to a lot of back and forth, which blew out turnaround times even further.”

The solution Meltwater provided to Megaworld Corporation

Megaworld’s Customer Experience Group chose Meltwater’s Explore social listening tool to provide the communications solution it needed.

Explore enables companies to monitor their brand, conduct competitor analysis, and prepare market research. It means companies never miss a mention of their brand online, can prepare for a crisis, understand their audiences better, and can easily create a huge variety of reports on-demand.

Stephanie Martinez, Head of Product & Data at Megaworld’s Customer Experience Group, said their business intelligence and analytics teams had been attracted to Meltwater’s Explore solution because it allowed for unlimited and extensive reporting.

A team of 5 people sitting in a room and going through Meltwater data
