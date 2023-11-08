The challenge Megaworld Corporation faced

Within Megaworld, the Customer Experience Group is in charge of the digital transformation of the business in ways that elevate the customer experience. A big part of that is supporting and empowering the company’s decision-makers, property managers and other stakeholders with the information they need to improve both their own performance and the customer’s experience.

Nico Sanchez, Customer Experience Group Head, Megaworld Corporation said: “The problem we had was that we were working with an agency that was operating a third-party product for us, in order to access that information. It made turnaround times really slow, so we couldn’t be reactive. It also meant we had a limited number of monthly reports, and those reports were based on an interpretation of our briefs. That often led to a lot of back and forth, which blew out turnaround times even further.”