The Local Government Association

Challenge
Timely & Reliable Industry Updates
As the voice of local government on a national scale, LGA's regional teams need insight into their member's circumstances, context, challenges, and successes. In having this insight, they can best respond to, represent and promote their members. To gather this information, the LGA uses its extensive contacts with its members and other networks, including government departments, as well as its parliamentary and press work. When optimising efforts, the organisation recognised that its work would further benefit from daily intelligence from a range of available written sources. Without a consolidated and real-time analytics tool, the regional teams had to take an individual approach which would often be time-consuming and would put extra pressure on the LGA's members if, for example, LGA staff needed to contact them for such intelligence already available.