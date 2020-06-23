Summary

Using Meltwater The LGA Can Now:

Keep Their Finger on the Pulse

For LGA, Meltwater insights assist them with identity and following the latest significant challenges that authorities are facing and solving. As a result, the Local Government Association can stay up to date with their member organisations’ recent developments - leading to even more informed decisions on how to best support their members.

Save Time & Work Efficiently

In receiving this information in digestible daily updates, the LGA no longer has the pain point of manually searching for the latest news articles in each region, and makes their process fast and efficient.

Share Knowledge & Insight

As well as now having a fast and efficient process, the team at LGA can also follow up and share these key insights with their members. Having surfaced insights using Meltwater data, LGA can now actively put members in contact to learn from each other’s experiences and how they have handled certain situations.