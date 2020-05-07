"Meltwater has exceeded our expectations - we began using the platform to be able to efficiently monitor our news and mentions, but it became even more valuable to us. It makes monitoring news more efficient, keeping track of changing and dynamic news about crises around the world has become easier and it has allowed us to successfully and closely follow important issues. The team has been really helpful with any kind of assistance we may need - often working on short and urgent timelines for us when the organisation needed more focused monitoring."

Adit i Sonrexa, Media Manager at MSF