MSF (Médecins Sans Frontières translating to "Doctors Without Borders" in French) is an international humanitarian medical non-profit organization best known for its projects in conflict zones and in countries affected by endemic diseases. Founded in Paris in 1971, MSF has impacted and saved thousands of lives in their work to create medicines and vaccines for diseases such as HIV/ AIDS, malaria and tuberculosis, often in poverty-stricken and unforgiving environments.
Finally Measure the Impact of Our Media Outreach
Find Industry-Relevant Journalists to Write About the Work We're Doing
Efficient and Timely Day-to-Day News and Social Media Monitoring
The organization wanted to strengthen rapport with the media community in India in order to improve brand awareness and increase coverage of medical humanitarian issues and public health concerns for MSF. The organization was also looking for a way to monitor sentiments and conversation about public health issues and MSF, the brand, and the work they were doing to help.
"Meltwater has exceeded our expectations - we began using the platform to be able to efficiently monitor our news and mentions, but it became even more valuable to us. It makes monitoring news more efficient, keeping track of changing and dynamic news about crises around the world has become easier and it has allowed us to successfully and closely follow important issues. The team has been really helpful with any kind of assistance we may need - often working on short and urgent timelines for us when the organisation needed more focused monitoring."
Adit i Sonrexa, Media Manager at MSF
Since MSF began using the Meltwater Media Intelligence platform, MSF have used it in a number of different ways. From efficient day-to-day news monitoring, to understanding how the public feel about the sector with accurate sentiment analysis, to helping the organization find journalists writing about public health while providing a historical overview of the individual's work, Meltwater has proved how versatile media intelligence insights can be.