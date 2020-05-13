Measuring Campaign Success

One example of this in action is when MediaCom needed to measure the success of a global multi-channel advertising campaign by a large international company. Meltwater enabled the team to analyze social media discussions about the campaign on Twitter and in discussion forums over several months to understand how consumers reacted to it.

The tool helped MediaCom to discover that in this instance the campaign messages were not cutting through and audiences were more focused on some of the company’s reputational issues, and in some key countries people weren’t talking about the brand at all. This meant the agency was able to help the client understand how it needed to change its messaging and tone of voice.

"This means we can use Meltwater to understand social conversations about brands. We can analyze discussion volumes, how long those volumes last before tailing off, look for negative mentions, and do real deep dives into any area that looks interesting," says Alejandro De Luna.

With Meltwater, MediaCom is able to build genuine social intelligence into its planning and reporting. This makes it much easier for the agency to sell campaigns into clients, and to prove the ROI of those campaigns.