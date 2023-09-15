Mediabrands Content Studio

Challenges that MBCS faced previously
MBCS’s strategy and social teams need valuable social listening tools that provide detailed and reliable insights into the sentiments and comments being discussed online about both their clients’ brands and the brands of their clients’ competitors.
A spokesperson from MBCS said, “we monitor conversations in real-time. And this happens around the clock sometimes. This was important for tracking sentiment for crisis management purposes too, as we must be able to address sudden spikes—be they positive or negative—immediately.