Mediabrands Content Studio

What MBCS loves about Meltwater

Meltwater solutions helped improve processes and strategy development.

“It is useful to have all our analysts integrated into one company account whereby we can all use the tool at the same time, developing integrated dashboards which allow all platform metrics to be combined into one. This allows us to see what others have created and take learnings across how tracking is done and how brands are being measured.

Meltwater also has a fully customisable dashboard.

“These are a great feature as they allow us to mix and match the data and metrics required for different sets of clients and make it easy for the team to pull all that information into one cohesive report when tracking brands versus competitors. Again, here the real-time notifications have also been tremendously useful.”