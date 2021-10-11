Customer Stories
Manulife-Sinochem

Analysing Mindshare in the Life Insurance Market

Formed in 1996, Manulife-Sinochem is the leading entity and first joint venture in the life insurance industry in China. The company has more than 17,000 employees and over 1.8 million clients across China. Manulife-Sinochem offers a diverse and comprehensive range of products to cater a multitude of customers looking to secure their financial horizons.

Manulife-Sinochem uses Meltwater to:

Create more topic-centric content to inform diverse audiences

Significantly reduce time consumed in data collection processes

Capture the dynamic conversations in the Chinese social media landscape

Challenge

To better analyse and learn the narratives revolving around the company’s messages to the public, the company’s brand marketing and consumer franchise teams set out to create a reporting framework which epitomises the company’s wide network of influence in China. The company also needed robust and rich data from Chinese media platforms which they can then use the insights to develop a content creation strategy

The teams in Manulife-Sinochem also needed a solution which would answer their queries in a highly dynamic industry such as digital insurance. To maintain the company's positive branding, the teams need to always stay alert on potential crises such as controversies and misinformation.

Mia Qin, Digital Marketing Manager, Manulife-Sinochem

“Delivering quality, audience-focused content is imperative in an industry like ours. Our customers engage greatly in the Chinese social media space. We recognise that there is a wealth of valuable insights there to help us better understand them.”

Solution

Traversing the public relations and marketing functions in the company, Meltwater began building processes for Manulife-Sinochem to track the media landscapes in the Chinese market.

Within three months, Meltwater also worked with Manulife-Sinochem to create a reporting line where we set up complex search queries to better illustrate the financial company’s standing in social media. These insights gave Manulife-Sinochem a clearer overview of what issues the audience was talking about in Chinese social media.

Utilising these issues and insights from social media data in the Chinese social media, the teams could strategise the types of content they needed to better relay targeted messages for their clients and customers. Covering issues such as marriage, elder care, and spending trends helped Manulife-Sinochem to better relate and develop a connection with their audiences. 

Mia Qin, Digital Marketing Manager, Manulife-Sinochem

“We take pride in the products that we deliver. We believe in order to better serve our customers, we need to greatly listen to the voice of our customers. With Meltwater’s expertise in the Chinese social media space, Manulife-Sinochem is creating richer content to better learn about customers and develop better products for them.”

Impact

1. Create more topic-centric content to inform diverse audiences

2. Significantly reduce time consumed in data collection processes

3. Capture the dynamic conversations in the Chinese social media landscape

4. Establish robust social listening solutions and crisis alert management

