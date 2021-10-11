Solution

Traversing the public relations and marketing functions in the company, Meltwater began building processes for Manulife-Sinochem to track the media landscapes in the Chinese market.

Within three months, Meltwater also worked with Manulife-Sinochem to create a reporting line where we set up complex search queries to better illustrate the financial company’s standing in social media. These insights gave Manulife-Sinochem a clearer overview of what issues the audience was talking about in Chinese social media.

Utilising these issues and insights from social media data in the Chinese social media, the teams could strategise the types of content they needed to better relay targeted messages for their clients and customers. Covering issues such as marriage, elder care, and spending trends helped Manulife-Sinochem to better relate and develop a connection with their audiences.