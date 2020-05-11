Solution

Meltwater’s Media Intelligence Solution

After implementing Meltwater’s Media Intelligence solution, Madame Tussauds has been able to get the full picture across many different channels. “Tracking both international news coverage as well as popular China channels such as WeChat and Sina Weibo means that we can cater for Western as well as Mainland tourists,” said Bobo Yu, Senior Marketing Manager for Madame Tussauds Hong Kong.

With the hurricane of interest and passion for Korean exports, especially K-Pop artists and actors, Madame Tussauds looked to social media to identify which individuals would draw the biggest crowds. Jackson Wang is a celebrity that brings together local and global interest. The announcement of the waxwork generated significant interest - with over 23,000 social media mentions across a short 6 month period (Dec 2018 - May 2019).

“It’s so simple for us to report on what customers think about the new waxworks, as we use Meltwater’s social listening for quick and honest feedback,” Bobo Yu, Senior Marketing Manager said.