As part of the worldwide tourist attraction phenomenon Madame Tussauds, the Hong Kong location was the first in Asia, expanding to Shanghai and Bangkok in later years. With close to 100 waxworks, Hong Kong’s site sits atop the world famous Victoria Peak overlooking the city’s skyline. As part of a global network, it is vital for Madame Tussauds Hong Kong’s Marketing team to stay on top of international trends and sentiment. Having worked with another vendor two years ago, Madame Tussauds switched to Meltwater’s Media Intelligence solution as they noticed they were not receiving full global coverage. It’s important for their Marketing team to understand what campaigns are working successfully in other locations globally.
Monitor local and global coverage comprehensively
Understand conversations happening in Mainland China
Report on Marketing Campaigns to show direct ROI
Ensuring that Madame Tussauds is a top visited attraction in Hong Kong’s competitive tourism industry is a constant challenge. With Disneyland, Ocean Park and Ngong Ping 360 (the Big Buddha) wrestling for their slice of visitors, Madame Tussauds needs to understand consumer insights to keep their attraction fresh and relevant.
With a large number of marketing campaigns throughout the year, Madame Tussauds was also looking for a robust tool to help measure the success of their efforts. With a direct link to sales and footfall, marketing plays an important part in attracting potential customers to the site. Hence it was important for the team to show ROI to the organisation.
“Our team is able to do more precise reporting on our Marketing efforts. Using Meltwater’s dashboard reports, we were able to run a pre, during and post analysis of the launch.”
Bobo Yu, Senior Marketing Manager, Madame Tussauds Hong Kong
After implementing Meltwater’s Media Intelligence solution, Madame Tussauds has been able to get the full picture across many different channels. “Tracking both international news coverage as well as popular China channels such as WeChat and Sina Weibo means that we can cater for Western as well as Mainland tourists,” said Bobo Yu, Senior Marketing Manager for Madame Tussauds Hong Kong.
With the hurricane of interest and passion for Korean exports, especially K-Pop artists and actors, Madame Tussauds looked to social media to identify which individuals would draw the biggest crowds. Jackson Wang is a celebrity that brings together local and global interest. The announcement of the waxwork generated significant interest - with over 23,000 social media mentions across a short 6 month period (Dec 2018 - May 2019).
“It’s so simple for us to report on what customers think about the new waxworks, as we use Meltwater’s social listening for quick and honest feedback,” Bobo Yu, Senior Marketing Manager said.
Part of Madame Tussauds previous challenges include showing return for specific marketing campaigns. This is often most intensive during a wax figure launch. “Our team is able to do more precise reporting on our Marketing efforts. For example, when we launched celebrity singer and actor Lay Zhang’s wax figure, we did a lot of publicity beforehand. Using Meltwater’s dashboard reports, we were able to run a pre, during and post analysis of the launch,” Yu said.
With an all-in-one place solution, Madame Tussauds has been able to keep on top of both international news and social media coverage as well as have access to full reporting capability to showcase their Marketing efforts — critical in an incredibly competitive environment.