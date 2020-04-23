Summary

Meltwater Helps Liquid Telecom To

1. Provide In-Depth Insights on Specific Events

"Data is King and when using Meltwater, there is an abundance of data. With their tool, gathering insights is easy, as is finding a correlation between the insights and specific events."

2. Build Their Own Searches and Dashboards

"I like that I do not have to rely on a Key Account Manager (KAM) to provide me with a report or setup searches; I have full access to get this myself. But when I do need our KAM (Jade Cass), she is available immediately to provide answers."

3. Trust the Accuracy of Data Collected

"The most important aspect of the Meltwater tool is the accuracy of the data they provide. We trust in the data that Meltwater gives us."