Challenge

The digital payments and e-wallet space in Indonesia is projected to grow 5-fold to USD50 Billion by 2025, and many players are eyeing a piece of that very lucrative pie.

In this extremely competitive market, it is critical that LinkAja keep a close eye on movements in the market, have a clear pulse on consumer sentiment and build the agility to quickly tap on opportunities to stay ahead of the competition.

Before using Meltwater, LinkAja had no way of effectively understanding consumer sentiment around their brand and competitors. While the team was able to measure metrics such as engagement rates and reach of their campaigns, there was a gap in truly understanding how their consumers are responding to their marketing campaigns.

On top of that, with the use of multiple platforms and native measurement methods, LinkAja’s siloed reporting failed to give them a comprehensive and accurate understanding of the market.

As such, LinkAja required an efficient, robust and accurate solution to automate and consolidate their media intelligence efforts in one place.