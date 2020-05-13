The Challenge

Transforming the Business Model

LINK offers a range of strategic digital communication solutions to Latin American companies and governments and is credited with generating transformative results for their clients. The transformation is true of their own company as well, with a growing demand for more services pushing LINK to morph from a traditional TV commercial production company into a full-service digital communications agency. CEO Iván Rocha explains, "We risked losing business by just doing commercials. Clients were now asking for a much more complete service, something effective and with a clear message."

Making the leap from TV commercial producer to trusted advisor requires having reliable data at hand always, so acquiring access to relevant information became a key priority. LINK looked into media tools such as NUVI and liked their graphics well enough, but found the information they provided to be insufficient.

LINK?s wish list included the ability to track and measure the sentiment surrounding specific events and campaigns. Because tonality plays such a key role in persuasion, LINK needed to factor this into the strategic guidance they offered and the messages they created. Monitoring and analyzing their clients' exposure in traditional and social media was another key priority.