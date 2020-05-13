Customer Stories
LEWIS Pulse

Winning New Clients and Increasing Profitability

LEWIS Pulse is a leading integrated communications agency with a fast-growing digital arm that has used Meltwater Social to create winning new-business pitches and offer innovative digital services to clients.

Situation LEWIS needed to show that social conversations about a brand were undifferentiated from its competitors in a visually impactful way.

Solution Meltwater Social enabled LEWIS to quickly analyze the online conversations of the brand against its main competitors, and create visuals that illustrated the similarities.

Impact These visuals helped LEWIS to prove its point in an intuitive, powerful way, clearly demonstrating that the brand's messaging was not differentiated enough from its competitors.

Challenge

LEWIS is a leading integrated communications agency with a fast-growing digital arm; LEWIS Pulse.

The agency uses Meltwater Social to help win new business pitches by allowing the team to perform extensive research in a short amount of time, providing a deep level of insight that would be intensely time-consuming to achieve manually.

Gugs Sarna, Head of LEWIS PulseUK, explains: "We use Meltwater Social in the new business process as it allows us to have a wider understanding of a prospects' digital footprint. It gives us the opportunity to include competitor audits and general industry insights, which provides great ammunition as we can reveal insights many are often unaware of."

With over 12 months of historical Twitter data and even more from other social platforms, Meltwater Social provides social strategists with a goldmine of insight on consumer attitudes and conversations, which can be explored and analyzed at will.

This gives LEWIS the ability to underpin its creative thinking with hard data that adds authority to its ideas. Meltwater Social also helps LEWIS to make its proposals more visually engaging, with charts such as BuzzGraphs and word clouds that can easily be copied into presentations.

"In one example, we wanted to demonstrate that consumer conversations about a brand were indistinguishable from its competitors. Meltwater Social enabled us to prove that point with hard data while presenting it in a visually impactful way, which immediately showcased the issue."

Gugs Sarna – Head of LEWIS Pulse UK

Impact

We're encouraged to think differently, and Meltwater Social helps us do that.

"We're a global agency," says Sarna, "so it's critical that we are able to use consistent metrics and measurement standards around the world to help clients accurately compare how campaigns are performing across multiple markets."

Meltwater Social provides a historical archive of all social media conversations (including the full Twitter firehose) rather than a limited set of keyword searches, meaning it's possible to compare your activity against competitor campaigns, using the same metrics.

Many of LEWIS' campaigns depend upon building relationships with influencers to help reach target audiences. The agency uses Meltwater Social to help identify the most influential people within different subject areas and markets. This provides an understanding of how various groups discuss topics and who the most important voices are within those communities.

Meltwater Social has no limits on keyword searches or results volumes, so any number of brands or topics can be analyzed on the fly without having to preemptively set up the required searches.

This means that LEWIS is able to use Meltwater Social to produce analytics reports that other tools cannot, like comparing share-of-voice against any number of competitors or analyzing messaging cut through. Meltwater Social provides the flexibility to explore different ideas and test hypotheses with no restrictions.

