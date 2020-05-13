Challenge

LEWIS is a leading integrated communications agency with a fast-growing digital arm; LEWIS Pulse.

The agency uses Meltwater Social to help win new business pitches by allowing the team to perform extensive research in a short amount of time, providing a deep level of insight that would be intensely time-consuming to achieve manually.

Gugs Sarna, Head of LEWIS PulseUK, explains: "We use Meltwater Social in the new business process as it allows us to have a wider understanding of a prospects' digital footprint. It gives us the opportunity to include competitor audits and general industry insights, which provides great ammunition as we can reveal insights many are often unaware of."

With over 12 months of historical Twitter data and even more from other social platforms, Meltwater Social provides social strategists with a goldmine of insight on consumer attitudes and conversations, which can be explored and analyzed at will.

This gives LEWIS the ability to underpin its creative thinking with hard data that adds authority to its ideas. Meltwater Social also helps LEWIS to make its proposals more visually engaging, with charts such as BuzzGraphs and word clouds that can easily be copied into presentations.

"In one example, we wanted to demonstrate that consumer conversations about a brand were indistinguishable from its competitors. Meltwater Social enabled us to prove that point with hard data while presenting it in a visually impactful way, which immediately showcased the issue."