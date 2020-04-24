"I knew about Meltwater from working with the software at my previous company and so I was keen to make the switch to Meltwater at LegalWise too since I knew what to expect. With Meltwater, we were able to meet all our objectives: we increased brand awareness and reputation, we're finally able to accurately measure all of our mentions and our share of voice in the market, listen to online conversations in real-time and stay ahead of competitors by keeping an eye on them."

Gugulethu Gumede, Brand Manager: Social Media & Content Marketing at LegalWise