Media Monitoring

Real-time monitoring and newsletters

Kverneland Group uses Meltwater’s media monitoring and handles all social media activities through the same platform. They also have the newsletter function which they use for internal communication of media coverage globally associated with the company and its machines, services and competitors.

Before Kverneland Group became a customer of Meltwater, they used a number of free online tools to achieve an overview of media coverage as well as coverage on social media. At this time, Siri Grude, Group Marketing Manager at Kverneland Group, had a list of keywords which she manually entered in the various free tools.

“It was very time consuming for us to follow up on all the keywords manually before we purchased the services from Meltwater,” says Grude. "For us at Kverneland Group, our internal communication associated with online media coverage has become much better since we started using Meltwater. Meltwater provides us with a tool that makes it easy for us to share relevant news articles with colleagues all over Europe through pre-defined newsletters.”