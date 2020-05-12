Challenge

Slow Reaction to Important Industry News

As a B2B company, Kushal Research needed a vast scope of resources to fulfill their client requirements. Their specialization within market research and reporting required them to stay up to date on current industry happenings within various sectors to deliver customized services like corporate monitoring, brand monitoring, reputation monitoring, risk monitoring, event monitoring, crisis monitoring etc. Their business demands are challenging as client requirements are specific and require in-depth analysis for providing relevant, comprehensive and customized reports. For example, corporate clients want to judge overall brand performance while pharmaceutical clients need analysis on regulatory processes and environment issues. Therefore, this niche business with a small team needed a solution that is relevant, reliable and efficient to ensure timely delivery of their reports. The timely delivery is a crucial factor, as the content needs to be distributed well in advance to ensure quick action on the client side, especially during crises situations.

For a young business hoping to spread its wings into the industry, they also required a resource that can help them grow their business operations.