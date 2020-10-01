The Challenge

Monitoring Conversations and Supporting Campaigns

Since their inception 130 years ago in Osaka, Japan, Kubota’s products have been reshaping the land to make it more habitable. It was the company's pipe that carried Japan’s first municipal water supply. “For Earth, For Life” is the company’s credo, and Kubota Canada’s 150 employees work hard to make it ring true. Kubota’s Emma Wahdani says, “Canada is extreme in its weather and terrain. Product testing is done here to make every Kubota product tougher. Being relevant to our dealers and customers is why we're successful.”

Wahdani is one of six people tasked with creating campaigns for Kubota products, brand, and events marketing. The team manages social media and often shares what’s on customers’ minds internally. Prior to acquiring Meltwater, marketers were often unaware of issues being raised on a variety of channels, including social, TV, radio, and print. This meant missing out on opportunities to please existing customers and win new converts. To succeed in niche markets, the team wanted to engage in influencer marketing but was unsure who to reach out to and how to proceed. And while they already had a robust marketing automation tool, they struggled to populate it with high-quality content — the type of content available in a platform like Meltwater.