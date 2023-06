Meet Kopi Kenangan

Since it was founded in 2017, Kopi Kenangan has been winning customers' hearts who are looking for a coffee experience between the expensive international café chains and the instant coffee sold in street stalls.

Kopi Kenangan’s winning formula and its store expansion has been meteoric. In December 2021, the company became The First F&B Unicorn in South East Asia —a term applied to startup companies that reach a $1 billion valuation without being listed on the stock market.