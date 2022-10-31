Challenges that Knight Frank faced previously
Given the diversity of Knight Frank's business, the team needed to track news across a wide range of interests to create content for distribution and publicity purposes. One of the metrics of the team's success is to track volume of news coverage on the brand and ensure the accuracy of its branding, marketing and communication efforts. Hector Tan, Head, Marketing & Communications, Knight Frank Singapore shared that it was a cumbersome process to monitor media news manually in the past. The team used to comb through print copies of newspapers and magazines and save news published on the internet. It was a tedious process when monitoring mentions of, quotes from and appearances by Knight Frank's key opinion leaders, in various languages. This process was time-consuming and took away time to work on urgent jobs that required attention.