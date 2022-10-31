The solution that Meltwater had provided Knight Frank

Whenever somebody mentions your brand on social media, or talks about a topic that's important to your business, you should know about it. Hector Tan, Head, Marketing & Communications, Knight Frank Singapore said that the reason for taking up Meltwater's media monitoring platform was that it allowed the company to track brand mentions in any print or online publications in different languages.

"The platform has a user-friendly interface, which is intuitive to navigate and gives us all the information we need. It's great for brand-tracking, competitor analysis, monitoring stories that are of key interest, and identifying trends that are useful to the business."