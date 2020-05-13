Solution

Expedited Research and Reporting

KidsAndCars.org uses Meltwater to expand their audience. They've made social media a priority and are using Meltwater's influencer database to identify and engage with prominent "mommy bloggers." While national TV exposure isn't a problem- they've appeared on CNN, the Today Show, Fox & Friends, and Good Morning America- Meltwater helps monetize this exposure. "We're confident Meltwater helps us capitalize on our incredible media coverage, and that's one aspect of the bigger picture goal to keep kids safe," says Janette Fennell.

An unlimited number of keywords allow KidsAndCars.org to track and organize issues by state and region, ensuring important mentions are not missed. Isolating state coverage helps the team plan for legislative meetings or potential bills they are trying pass, and highlights the weight of certain issues in a specific location.