Solution

Monitor, Listen, and Reach Out on One Platform

"I was excited to start using Meltwater for media monitoring, so we could watch our competition and stay on top of relevant mentions about KERV Interactive," says Jessica Blankenship. She has her hands full as both a PR and marketing manager, and appreciates the fact that Meltwater's platform puts all the solutions she needs close at hand. Global media monitoring resides in the same place as the up-to-date influencers contact database and robust social listening solutions. Because integrated solutions return better analytics, KERV Interactive has better data to help decide where to place their resources and who to enlist in communicating their messaging.

Meltwater's scheduling solution has been "super helpful" in managing different time zones and publishing press releases to select audiences at defined times. The customizable dashboards also allow Blankenship and her team to easily monitor and report on reach, share of voice, sentiment, and any news items that might be of interest to any of their stakeholders.

In summarizing her experience, Jessica Blankenship says, "The platform is very adaptable and fun to work with. The integrated solutions alleviate my day-to-day workload and the Meltwater team has been very helpful whenever I've had questions."