Kellogg's

Driven by the legacy of their innovative founder, W.K. Kellogg, the Kellogg Company is the world’s leading producer of cereal products. The company has a strong history in Australia, beginning local operations in 1924, with their Botany production boasting the longest-running factory in the global Kellogg’s network. Their iconic product lines such as Corn Flakes, Rice Bubbles and Nutri-Grain are an essential part of many local economies as they have maintained a long-standing commitment to sourcing Australian grown ingredients for over 90 years now.

Situation: For the Corporate Affairs team, their wide remit of responsibilities is no small undertaking, and translating the impact of this work has traditionally been difficult.

Solution: In 2018, Kellogg’s partnered with Meltwater for access to deeper data insights that could help drive the success of their corporate affairs team. Meltwater allows them to move beyond standard KPI reporting and find out the real impact of business opportunities and challenges.

Impact: In the early days of the partnership, they started tracking fluctuations in media sentiment regarding the brand. Through this, Kellogg's are able to identify areas in which corporate affairs are aiding in the maintenance of their reputation, and the places that need attention.

Launched in June 2019, the Kellogg’s Better Days initiative works to address the interconnected issues of food security, climate and wellbeing to help end hunger and create Better Days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030.

Taking ownership of the local success of such a large program means that the corporate affairs unit needed to constantly advocate for and be responsible to the public awareness of Kellogg’s ongoing efforts.

“Within the program, we have three key focus areas; feeding people in need, creating nourishing foods that meet the needs of our consumers and ensuring that we run our business as sustainably as possible to reduce our impact on the planet. For us in corporate affairs, we want to make sure that there are consistent messages out there to educate our consumers and ensure the value of that work can be shown back to the business," Alicia Doherty - Senior Manager, Corporate Affairs, Kellogg’s ANZ

Through Meltwater’s reporting suite, Kellogg’s are able to monitor their impact on these three pillars across social and news media. With share-of-voice analytics, they are able to review their messaging framework and adapt their storytelling as required.

“The pandemic has made our work supporting the community and reducing our environmental impact, via our Better Days program, all the more important. It’s great to see how our business is perceived in the local market, and to be able to share that insight back into our global framework”.

“It was clear from our first interaction with Meltwater that it was a very easy platform to use and the accessible insights made reporting up to our leadership team much smoother. It was our first time having access to reports which were visually appealing and easy to digest, and that made it possible to tell a story about the work that the Corporate Affairs team does.”

Alicia Doherty - Senior Manager, Corporate Affairs, Kellogg’s ANZ

By partnering with Meltwater for media insights, Kellogg’s is able to proactively monitor the status of their public reputation, and demonstrate the effectiveness of their public relations efforts to internal stakeholders.

By investing in a solution that has both local and global oversight, the corporate affairs team have been empowered to consistently aid in business strategy, prove a return on their work, and maintain the health of the Kellogg’s brand .

