Challenge

Launched in June 2019, the Kellogg’s Better Days initiative works to address the interconnected issues of food security, climate and wellbeing to help end hunger and create Better Days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030.

Taking ownership of the local success of such a large program means that the corporate affairs unit needed to constantly advocate for and be responsible to the public awareness of Kellogg’s ongoing efforts.

“Within the program, we have three key focus areas; feeding people in need, creating nourishing foods that meet the needs of our consumers and ensuring that we run our business as sustainably as possible to reduce our impact on the planet. For us in corporate affairs, we want to make sure that there are consistent messages out there to educate our consumers and ensure the value of that work can be shown back to the business," Alicia Doherty - Senior Manager, Corporate Affairs, Kellogg’s ANZ



Through Meltwater’s reporting suite, Kellogg’s are able to monitor their impact on these three pillars across social and news media. With share-of-voice analytics, they are able to review their messaging framework and adapt their storytelling as required.



“The pandemic has made our work supporting the community and reducing our environmental impact, via our Better Days program, all the more important. It’s great to see how our business is perceived in the local market, and to be able to share that insight back into our global framework”.