Keller Williams Realty

Challenge

Complete Visibility and the Right Contacts

Their slogan, "Built by agents, for agents" speaks to their origins. From a single office in Austin, Texas, founders Gary Keller and Joe Williams grew an empire that now spans nearly 1,000 global offices and more than 180,000 associates. Today they have their own cloud platform and the real estate industry's very own version of Siri, named Kelle.

In prioritizing transformative technology, the realtor moved to upgrade their media intelligence to gain deeper insight of industry trends and uncover opportunities for raising brand awareness. They were using Cision for media monitoring and outreach, but grew frustrated by the tool's lack of search filters, among other essential features.

PR Director Darryl Frost says, "With Cision, I would search for journalists according to beat but still had to go in and dig deeper to find the actual subjects each reporter was covering. I tried other solutions like TrendKite, but they are not quite there yet. I love how Meltwater shows me the most recent stories each reporter has published. I can also easily map results geographically and other very useful filters."

Keller Williams' requirements also included comprehensive media listings, as well as the ability to monitor for coverage at all times, even on the move.