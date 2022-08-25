Solutions

Meltwater’s Media Monitoring solution has made life a lot easier and more efficient for Juwai IQI’s communications team. The solution allows them to not just see the volume of media coverage they’re getting, but to dive deep in the data around it. They can see the quality of the coverage, the reach, the types of outlet, and much, much more.



Nabeel Mungaye, Juwai IQI’s Co-founder, Group COO & CIO said Meltwater allowed the team to see holistically the quality and the quantity of the coverage the brand was receiving, no matter which market that coverage was in, anywhere across the globe.

“The dashboard feature allows us to compare regions, competitors, other thought leaders, and so on,” he said. “We can even get year-on-year comparisons of the coverage we’re receiving — whether that’s in Malaysia, China, Australia, New Zealand, or anywhere else in the world.