Juwai IQI

Maximising the Efficiency of its Global PR & Comms Team

For property buyers and developers in 20 countries around the world, Juwai IQI is the go-to real estate platform and agency network. The company has more than 25,000 agents in its IQI network and runs the platform for international property, Juwai.com, as well as the Asia-wide portal, Juwai.asia. With operations all over the world and media coverage in more than two dozen countries, Juwai IQI’s PR & Communications team needed an exceptional communications tool to help it monitor the media conversations around its brand and inform the delivery of effective, targeted public relations campaigns. Juwai IQI is Asia's global real estate technology group that powers property transactions and ownership locally and globally. Juwai IQI transacted more than 31,000 properties in 2021 and advertises US$4 trillion of property from 111 countries. The company also generates 12.9 million monthly engagements.

Meltwater Enables Juwai IQI to

Place PR campaigns all over the world

Monitor media coverage of the brand globally

Track the effectiveness of PR campaigns against KPIs

Challenge

Nabeel Mungaye, Juwai IQI’s Co-founder, Group COO & CIO, said: “We use public relations, rather than direct advertising, to reach audiences all over Asia, in North America, and in Europe. So, we are featured in thousands of media stories about the real estate market in outlets across the globe.

The biggest challenge Juwai IQI had was that its global public relations and communications team had to cover a huge territory, focused primarily on 20 countries — making it hard to effectively monitor the global conversation around the brand and the effectiveness of PR campaigns.

"The dashboard feature allows us to compare regions, competitors, other thought leaders, and so on. We can even get year-on-year comparisons of the coverage we’re receiving — whether that’s in Malaysia, China, Australia, New Zealand, or anywhere else in the world"

Nabeel Mungaye, Juwai IQI’s Co-founder, Group COO & CIO

Solutions

Meltwater’s Media Monitoring solution has made life a lot easier and more efficient for Juwai IQI’s communications team. The solution allows them to not just see the volume of media coverage they’re getting, but to dive deep in the data around it. They can see the quality of the coverage, the reach, the types of outlet, and much, much more.

Nabeel Mungaye, Juwai IQI’s Co-founder, Group COO & CIO said Meltwater allowed the team to see holistically the quality and the quantity of the coverage the brand was receiving, no matter which market that coverage was in, anywhere across the globe.

“The dashboard feature allows us to compare regions, competitors, other thought leaders, and so on,” he said. “We can even get year-on-year comparisons of the coverage we’re receiving — whether that’s in Malaysia, China, Australia, New Zealand, or anywhere else in the world.

