Summary

Meltwater Helps Java House to

1. Publish Content Easily

"As a group, Java House has over 20 social media accounts and managing those accounts, individually, is a lot for the team. Having a platform, like Meltwater, that can manage that, and make publishing content easier, was quite refreshing."

2. Analyse the Competition

"Being able to understand and analyse the competition, from share of voice to sentiment, is a big one for us to see where we are in the market, and Meltwater makes it easy for us when it comes to their competitor analysis capabilities."

3. Listen & Engage with the Right Audience

"The Meltwater feature that the team uses on a daily basis is the Engage Tool. I love that we can use it for Instagram and we have seen the ROI when it comes to social media engagement since using the tool."