Customer Stories
Blog
SupportLogin
EnglishDeutschFrançaisNederlandsSuomi日本語中文
Request demo
Request demo

International Medical Corps

International Medical Corps UK logo
Photo of a doctor with an International Medical Corps Tshirt examining a child
International Medical Corps UK logo

International Medical Corps assist those who are in urgent need, providing lifesaving health care and health care-related emergency services — often within hours. As conditions ease, they work with local leaders to rebuild stronger than before. In non-emergency settings, their focus is development. Through training programs, they pass essential skills into local hands, preparing those in disaster-prone areas to better withstand adversity. By giving people hit by tragedy a sense of ownership over their own recovery, they're able to prepare local residents to be First Responders, should disaster strike.

Meltwater Helps International Medical Corps to

target icon

Make data relevant to personal goals

time icon

Save time

presenting icon

Spot strength and development areas

Challenge

Achieving mentions in highly targeted publications

One of the main goals within the International Medical Corp's press department is to achieve mentions in highly targeted publications, with the aim of increasing brand awareness. "without the use of an online media monitoring tool to flag when a story had landed, we found it difficult knowing when and where we had been mentioned, as well as how many relevant people we had successfully reached." Since this is one of their most prominent goals, justifying their existence and proving ROI to senior management, without such prior knowledge, was challenging.

Photo of two men from International Medical Corps delivering boxes from a helicopter

"One of the most useful features of Meltwater's online media monitoring tool is the reach metric. We're able to view reach for our target publications, rather than generic reach across any and every publication that mentions our company. This makes data much more relevant to us and our goals."

Larissa Schneider-Kim, Media & Communications Officer

Solution

Relevant marketing data

International Medical Corps use Meltwater, global leaders in media intelligence, to monitor mentions of their company and analyze such insights to understand where they are in order to be better-placed to get to where they want to be! "One of the most useful features of Meltwater's online media monitoring tool is the reach metric." The reach metric is a great indication of message, company exposure and awareness. "We're able to view reach for our target publications, rather than generic reach across any and every publication that mentions our company. This makes data much more relevant to us and our goals."

International Medical Corps then take analysis one step further by benchmarking data from the current year with previous years. "The ability to benchmark is great as we can then see our areas of strength as well as well as development."

We strive to ensure our tool is capable of helping clients report on their goals, and so the personalization factor is high on our priority list. "The online media monitoring platform is simple to use and we can easily create searches and pull and export our own reports based on what we want to see. For example, I like the fact that I can create a Boolean search that only pulls back articles where we have been mentioned in the headline." Meltwater's interactive dashboard feature is unique in that it can be personalized based on different metrics. For example, our CEO may want to see a competitive benchmark compared to the Comms Team who may be more interested in campaign buzz volume. "The last online media monitoring tool that we used didn't have a dashboard. This is one of my favorite features of Meltwater. It gives us a clear top-level picture of what's happening around our company and industry."

Summary

Meltwater Helps International Medical Corps to

View reach for target publications

"One of the most useful features of Meltwater's online media monitoring tool is the reach metric. We're able to view reach for our target publications, rather than generic reach, across any and every publication that mentions our company. This makes data much more relevant to us and our goals."

Easily create searches and export reports

"The online media monitoring platform is simple to use and we can easily create searches and pull and export our own reports based on what we want to see. For example, I like the fact that I can create a Boolean search that only pulls back articles where we have been mentioned in the headline."

See a clear top-level picture

"The last online media monitoring tool didn't have a dashboard. This is one of my favorite features of Meltwater. It gives us a clear top-level picture of what's happening around our company and industry."

Screenshot of the Meltwater media intelligence platform
Download as PDF