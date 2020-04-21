Solution

Relevant marketing data

International Medical Corps use Meltwater, global leaders in media intelligence, to monitor mentions of their company and analyze such insights to understand where they are in order to be better-placed to get to where they want to be! "One of the most useful features of Meltwater's online media monitoring tool is the reach metric." The reach metric is a great indication of message, company exposure and awareness. "We're able to view reach for our target publications, rather than generic reach across any and every publication that mentions our company. This makes data much more relevant to us and our goals."

International Medical Corps then take analysis one step further by benchmarking data from the current year with previous years. "The ability to benchmark is great as we can then see our areas of strength as well as well as development."

We strive to ensure our tool is capable of helping clients report on their goals, and so the personalization factor is high on our priority list. "The online media monitoring platform is simple to use and we can easily create searches and pull and export our own reports based on what we want to see. For example, I like the fact that I can create a Boolean search that only pulls back articles where we have been mentioned in the headline." Meltwater's interactive dashboard feature is unique in that it can be personalized based on different metrics. For example, our CEO may want to see a competitive benchmark compared to the Comms Team who may be more interested in campaign buzz volume. "The last online media monitoring tool that we used didn't have a dashboard. This is one of my favorite features of Meltwater. It gives us a clear top-level picture of what's happening around our company and industry."