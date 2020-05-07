Solution

An all in one monitoring and management solution

Integrated 360365 partnered with Meltwater towards the end of 2016 to repair the dents and challenges in managing the brand's reputation. Leveraging Meltwater's media intelligence and social media engagement solutions, the agency listens to the happenings within the online sphere and engages with the potential and current clients.

It is a well-identified pattern that most consumers turn to social media as a complaint medium, typically after experiencing the inefficiency of customer services, therefore, it is crucial that these complaints are addressed quickly. The Engage platform has aided the development of a more simplified complaint monitoring and handling process. The team particularly relies on the platform's capabilities around tagging, allocating and monitoring of complaints that are being assigned to the team members. The fact they can do this without shifting from one platform to the other. is also an added bonus. In addition to this, Meltwater helps the team present a holistic summary of their performance within the online landscape and against their competitors to the board. The solution has given the agency and client an end-to-end solution to fulfill their online business goals.