Meltwater Helps ISRI

Monitor coverage to assist with strategic decision-making

"Meltwater tells us which trade publications are covering us the most, and whether we're getting good coverage. That impacts our decision-making around sponsorships and events. At the same time, if I see a big drop-off in coverage, I can follow up and find out what's wrong."

Identify media targets through the influencer database

"Meltwater streamlines the entire process of sending out press releases. If we're announcing a new board member, for example, we can go into the influencer database and look at the region where the board member is from. We'll identify the people handling the local news and business beats, and any related beats, and put them on our list."

Use social media to support traditional campaigns

"We have one campaign right now involving the benefits of recycled rubber. Meltwater helps us monitor social conversations so we know how people view the issue and when to respond. Knowing whether or not we're making progress is crucial."

— Mark Carpenter, Director of Communications and PR