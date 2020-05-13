Challenge

Growing Innovation's Footprint in British Columbia

Headquartered in Vancouver, Innovate BC are big on communication, with a fifth of their organization devoted to accumulating intelligence and sharing it with partners and the public. Their goals include "taking innovation from the whiteboard to the real world" and ensuring the benefits of BC's thriving tech sector are felt by everyone across the province.

Ambitious goals aren't easily achieved. Innovate BC struggled to monitor developments in the industries they follow. They lacked resources to reach out to media influencers and alert people to the services they offer. Media monitoring was entirely manual. Not only was it time-consuming, the picture it returned was incomplete and the content sometimes only loosely related. Because Innovate BC interacts with so many detail-oriented people, data accuracy and a comprehensive view matter. Innovate BC also wanted to derive greater value from their most important annual event by plugging directly into what was going on and broadcasting their achievements. Amedia communications tool was considered a key to this.

Jamil Karim says, "Meltwater is a big part of our PR strategy, helping us build our brand awareness, track relevant media coverage, and connect directly with local and international publications."