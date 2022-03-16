Immedia Content

Being a Leader in the Content Marketing Industry

In July 2021, the company launched Contrend, an innovative data-driven, audience-centric MarTech platform, to enhance its services. Driven by Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML), the platform is not only a content management software, but also includes content engagement measurement functionalities. This gives Immedia's clients automated content recommendations and trend predictions to increase audience engagement and competitive differentiation.

Built by experts and advocates of content marketing, Contrend emphasizes the importance of developing the best content strategy based on topical relevance. The company has seen its clients focus too heavily on social media and SEO-driven keyword data to define their content strategies. Because of this, many businesses are reactive to short-term industry peaks and noise, when they should be more proactive. This results in the over creation of product-driven messaging that doesn't differentiate enough from a company's competitive set.

Instead of following suit and offering content strategies based on short-term responses, Immedia built Contrend to spot long-term audience trends in their clients' markets. This allows the MarTech platform to identify the content topics, styles, and formats that a target audience would be most interested in. To cover all the gaps, Contrend does incorporate social media data, but it ensures that data doesn't over-balance or bias the content landscapes it analyzes.

On top of the multiple sources of information and metadata they acquire and analyze, Contrend requires a rich social media data source.