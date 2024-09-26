Efficient social listening for customer-centered marketing

Before Meltwater, iKhokha lost valuable hours manually tracking brand and product mentions, as well as industry discussions. Along with being susceptible to human error, the process also cost the social team when it came to customer interactions, causing delays in opportunities for personalized engagement, such as answering questions and responding to comments.

With Meltwater’s social listening solution, iKhokha transformed its social marketing program into one that is timely, proactive, and 10% faster than before. “Meltwater’s robust social listening capabilities allow us to monitor brand mentions, customer feedback, and industry trends, all in real-time,” says Raquel Quintas, iKhokha’s Social Content Manager. “This ensures the team can promptly respond to customer queries, address issues before they escalate, and engage with trending topics relevant to our audience.”

This more streamlined approach improved brand reputation and visibility, qualities they can prove with Meltwater analytics, such as share of voice and sentiment. Those metrics, along with others pinpointing audience demographics and market trends, allow iKhokha’s marketing teams to adopt a more data-driven culture. “These insights inform strategic decisions, helping us optimize our marketing efforts and better align with our customers’ needs,” Quintas says.

Competitive intelligence that opens new doors

Along with helping iKhokha better understand its customers and audiences, Meltwater also enables best-in-class competitive intelligence and market research without the need for added tools or team members. “Meltwater’s comprehensive insights into market trends and competitor activities have enabled us to stay ahead of the curve,” Quintas says. “This information helps us develop strategies that are responsive to market dynamics, ensuring they remain competitive.”

Automatically monitoring relevant industry conversations and trends lets iKhokha’s marketing teams identify new opportunities for product development, partnerships, and market expansion. Additionally, it helps the organization establish itself as a thought leader in the payments industry, further boosting the brand’s authority and credibility.

As a result, iKhokha has a competitive advantage that helps it stand apart in a fast-moving fintech landscape.

Centralized data that proves ROI

The same technology that powers Meltwater’s social listening solution also lets iKhokha measure the impacts of its social media campaigns. The resulting data help them build on past successes and make data-driven adjustments for future ones. Plus, easy-to-use reporting features, including shareable dashboards and decks, make communicating the value of the social team’s initiatives across the organization a simple task.

“The insights gained from Meltwater help align social media activities with broader business goals, ensuring that every action taken on social media contributes to the company’s objectives,” says Quintas. “This accountability helps justify investments in social media and secure buy-in from leadership.”

With their value proven through centralized data, not estimated through guesswork, the marketing team’s contributions to the business’s overall success are undeniable. Less time scrambling for metrics across platforms and spreadsheets leaves more time for strategizing and creating top-notch content that helps iKhokha empower SMEs to believe in better business.