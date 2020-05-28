Hyper Island is regularly discussed on an international level. Using Meltwater's global competitive intelligence, they're able to keep track of what is being said about their own brand, as well as their competitors. In addition to this, Hyper Island also uses Meltwater's press tool.
Find relevant journalists
Monitor their industry and competitors
Optimise their strategy
Hyper Island is big fans of Meltwater's all in one press tool, which they say saves them a lot of time. The press tool lets them compile media lists, issue press releases and find relevant journalists from one interface. In addition to this, Meltwater's media monitoring enables them to follow-up on media opportunities, as well as monitor their brand to see what impact their PR efforts have had.
"I learn a lot from what our competitors are doing and draw inspiration from their approach. Without Meltwater's tool, it would have taken a long time to find what's written about Hyper Island and our competitors."
Irena Busic, Head of Global PR & Communications
Since Hyper Island is an internationally known company, it's important for them to keep an eye on their media exposure from a global perspective. Meltwater's global competitive intelligence enables them to monitor their own brand and their competitors. By monitoring their competitors, they can gain insight into where they should invest a little extra at any given time. This lets them become inspired by other similar companies and keep up with what's happening in the industry. For Hyper Island, Meltwater is much more than just a press and competitive intelligence solution- Meltwater offers a complete package. Furthermore, with the help they receive from the account management department, Hyper Island is able to get the most out of the tool. This way, they can stay at the forefront in terms of competitive intelligence, delivery, and analysis of their own brand.
Hyper Island uses Meltwater's press tool to create media lists, send out press releases, and find relevant journalists.
Meltwater helps Hyper Island monitor editorial and social media. With Meltwater, no important coverage gets overlooked, whether that be about their own brand, industry, consumer trends or competition.
With Meltwater, Hyper Island gets everything brought together in one single tool, therefore helping them become more efficient.