Solution

Monitoring industry and competitors

Since Hyper Island is an internationally known company, it's important for them to keep an eye on their media exposure from a global perspective. Meltwater's global competitive intelligence enables them to monitor their own brand and their competitors. By monitoring their competitors, they can gain insight into where they should invest a little extra at any given time. This lets them become inspired by other similar companies and keep up with what's happening in the industry. For Hyper Island, Meltwater is much more than just a press and competitive intelligence solution- Meltwater offers a complete package. Furthermore, with the help they receive from the account management department, Hyper Island is able to get the most out of the tool. This way, they can stay at the forefront in terms of competitive intelligence, delivery, and analysis of their own brand.