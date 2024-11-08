Hugosave
Singapore-based Hugosave is the nation’s first Wealthcare® and savings app, helping its clients optimise their finances. The leadership team includes finance and technology veterans who have led strategic investment options and paved the way for personal finance.
The company is certified by the Singapore FinTech Association and has a range of important licences, including:
· Major Payment Institution and Financial Adviser’s Licences from the Monetary Authority of Singapore
· A Regulated Precious Metals Dealers Licence from the Ministry of Law, Singapore
· A Visa Principal Member Issuing Licence.
Hugosave’s client base has grown from just 7,000 in 2022 to more than 90,000 today. They use Hugosave to learn more about personal finance, make smarter spending choices, grow their savings via sound investments, and to achieve their financial goals easily, with automation tools that help them save and invest diligently. Hugosave is Shariah-compliant certified.
The challenge Hugosave faced
Hugosave’s Growth & Marketing Department is focused on driving user acquisition, engagement, retention and brand awareness. This includes:
· Monitoring the performance of, managing and optimising paid advertising
· Creating campaigns, partnerships and collaborations to attract new users
· Building and maintaining Hugosave’s affiliate program
· Driving user engagement campaigns
· Analysing user behaviour to optimise retention
· Educating customers
· Building the brand’s identity in the marketplace
· Creating content, like blogs, videos and social posts
· Handling public relations and media outreach.
That’s a large, operation-critical brief. Growth and Marketing Team Lead, Raymond Lo, said Hugosave needed a more comprehensive solution to support its strong growth. It’s digital marketing, communications and public relations needed to become more sophisticated.
“We had engaged a PR consultancy to manage our public communications, but we struggled to independently measure our effectiveness. While we trusted our agency’s reporting, we needed to be able to verify it ourselves. Without a tool that can properly monitor media coverage and understand which press releases or media pitches generate the most coverage or traction, we did not always have the necessary data to confidently refine our PR strategies.”
In short, Hugosave needed:
· To monitor customer, brand and industry sentiment in the media and online
· More reliable data to inform its marketing and growth strategies
· More efficient ways to extract the data required
· Better, faster reporting, and the ability to respond in real-time to situations.
“It was not easy to track our brand and communication performance and industry trends across various media channels such as news outlets, blogs, and social media,” he said. “We needed to know what opportunities were there to manage brand reputation or engage with important discussions with our target audiences.“
The solution Meltwater provided to Hugosave
Hugosave’s Growth and Marketing Department chose Meltwater’s suite of communications tools to provide a total solution, including:
· Media Intelligence (to monitor their brand)
· Consumer Intelligence (to understand their audience)
· Social Listening & Analytics (to explore insights and trends)
· Social Media Management (to engage with customers)
· Media Relations (to reach key journalists).
The suite of products means Hugosave can monitor their brand, conduct competitor analysis, and prepare market research. It means the company never misses a mention of their brand online, can prepare for a crisis, understands their audiences better, and can easily create a huge variety of reports on-demand.
How Hugosave is using Meltwater
Lo said Meltwater allows for comprehensive media monitoring across all channels.
“We needed the ability to monitor digital media, search engine, and social media platforms all in one place,” he said. “With Meltwater, we can conveniently track mentions of Hugosave and relevant topics, monitor competitor activities, and stay updated on relevant industry trends conveniently.”
Through real-time alerts, Meltwater has also improved Hugosave’s ability to respond quickly to events.
“We receive real-time alerts to assist us with social media and online brand and reputation management,” Lo said. “Every result comes with sentiment indication that helps us analyse how people are feeling about our brand.
“We also appreciate Meltwater providing us with the ability to manage our social media channels in one place. This has simplified and automated our content planning and campaign execution. Being able to assign content to individual campaigns means we can accurately identify campaign-specific performance indicators for better reporting and analysis.
“Some of Meltwater’s most powerful features are the GenAI tools,” Lo said. “These GenAI tools have greatly improved my efficiency. As a content creator, I sometimes encounter a ‘creative block’ where I need an external stimuli boost to spur new ideas. Meltwater’s AI captioning and DALL-E integration have helped inspire engaging social media captions and ideas to base creatives on.”
“We receive real-time alerts to assist us with social media and online brand and reputation management, every result comes with sentiment indication that helps us analyse how people are feeling about our brand.“
