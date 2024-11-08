Meet Hugosave

Singapore-based Hugosave is the nation’s first Wealthcare® and savings app, helping its clients optimise their finances. The leadership team includes finance and technology veterans who have led strategic investment options and paved the way for personal finance.

The company is certified by the Singapore FinTech Association and has a range of important licences, including:

· Major Payment Institution and Financial Adviser’s Licences from the Monetary Authority of Singapore

· A Regulated Precious Metals Dealers Licence from the Ministry of Law, Singapore

· A Visa Principal Member Issuing Licence.

Hugosave’s client base has grown from just 7,000 in 2022 to more than 90,000 today. They use Hugosave to learn more about personal finance, make smarter spending choices, grow their savings via sound investments, and to achieve their financial goals easily, with automation tools that help them save and invest diligently. Hugosave is Shariah-compliant certified.

The challenge Hugosave faced

Hugosave’s Growth & Marketing Department is focused on driving user acquisition, engagement, retention and brand awareness. This includes:

· Monitoring the performance of, managing and optimising paid advertising

· Creating campaigns, partnerships and collaborations to attract new users

· Building and maintaining Hugosave’s affiliate program

· Driving user engagement campaigns

· Analysing user behaviour to optimise retention

· Educating customers

· Building the brand’s identity in the marketplace

· Creating content, like blogs, videos and social posts

· Handling public relations and media outreach.

That’s a large, operation-critical brief. Growth and Marketing Team Lead, Raymond Lo, said Hugosave needed a more comprehensive solution to support its strong growth. It’s digital marketing, communications and public relations needed to become more sophisticated.

“We had engaged a PR consultancy to manage our public communications, but we struggled to independently measure our effectiveness. While we trusted our agency’s reporting, we needed to be able to verify it ourselves. Without a tool that can properly monitor media coverage and understand which press releases or media pitches generate the most coverage or traction, we did not always have the necessary data to confidently refine our PR strategies.”

In short, Hugosave needed:

· To monitor customer, brand and industry sentiment in the media and online

· More reliable data to inform its marketing and growth strategies

· More efficient ways to extract the data required

· Better, faster reporting, and the ability to respond in real-time to situations.