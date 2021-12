The Challenge: Getting a Holistic View of the Industry

In order to maximise their marketing activities and budgets, Hollard needed to have a full understanding of the context and the environment they operated in. This required an understanding of their competitor's activity and monitoring their own activity across all media platforms.

Having oversight of the communications that their audiences were being exposed to gave Hollard an opportunity to create a space and direction for their own communications that would allow them to stand out in a very crowded category.

Once this was done, Hollard also needed to measure and monitor how their communications were being received and responded to and align the reporting to their brand and communication objectives.