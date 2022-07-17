HKU Centre of Suicide Research & Prevention (CSRP)

Introduction
Established in 2002, the Hong Kong Jockey Club Centre for Suicide Research and Prevention, based at Hong Kong University, is a unique multidisciplinary research centre. The centre is dedicated to generating, disseminating and applying knowledge and skills for suicide prevention, through research, training and resource production.
The ultimate goal of the CSRP is to reduce the number of suicides by contributing to the formulation of social and health policies in dealing with the problem of suicide in a public health approach.