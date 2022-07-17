HKU Centre of Suicide Research & Prevention (CSRP)

Solution

CSRP chose an all-in-one subscription with Meltwater, giving it access to media monitoring and social listening which has transformed the amount and kinds of data collected. CSRP’s Data Analyst, Chico said Meltwater’s platforms had “greatly enhanced our ability to capture the real-time trends and insights into suicide in Hong Kong”.

“Furthermore, it has improved our suicide now-casting model, by constantly feeding inclusive and representative data sources into our machine-learning algorithm.”

The CSRP uses a Meltwater API and customised solutions to import the relevant data into their early warning system on a daily basis.

“Most importantly, by publishing those key data and results to our target audience with the help of Meltwater, we can empower education professionals, social workers, academics and the government with warnings and information, so we can build a more caring and supportive community.”