Solution

To help HKIS achieve its objectives, Meltwater provides a range of solutions. The school uses the social listening tool to monitor mentions on social media, be they positive or negative, including how the school is viewed among parents, students and competitors.

It also uses the analytics tool to monitor the media and receives a daily alert giving a snapshot of what's happening in the media, any mentions of the school, and any education-related topics that the team has flagged as being of interest. The analytics tool allows the school to see trends graphically by using the data collected to generate reports.

HKIS also uses Meltwater's solutions for crisis monitoring in case a situation arises that the school needs to respond to, or at least needs to continue to monitor. An unexpected benefit to using the Meltwater tools is connecting with alumni. Being able to monitor media mentions all over the world, even in small community newspapers in Australia or the USA, has helped them reestablish connections with former students.