Solution

An easy to use, customizable media intelligence tool

Roxana appreciates how user-friendly Meltwater is. "Many of my clients have the perception that media monitoring is scary. The benefits of Meltwater are obvious. It's really easy to use, quick, and I can easily make changes to my keyword searches without having to speak to technical support. The help section within the platform has loads of 'how-to' guides and videos." Roxana feels from an agency perspective that Meltwater is the best choice to suit her needs. "It's visually appealing, allows backdating of content and offers the most flexibility out of all the other media monitoring platforms I've used."

Roxana uses Meltwater as a business development research tool. To ensure their company has the best chance of being chosen, Roxana uses the media intelligence platform to get a better understanding of the potential client, their competitors and the full media landscape. "I'll look at their online media coverage over a 6-12 month period and analyze what media they've been featured in, the tone of conversations, whether they've had any big spikes around launches or crises and then do the same around their key competitors. I'll then benchmark the brands analyzed to understand who's most positively discussed, how much of a share of voice they have in their industry and more." This helps H+KStrategies to personalize their pitch. The data can also be used when bringing the potential client onboard, ensuring they create a more effective strategy.

Another way Roxana uses Meltwater's media intelligence solution is to 1) show her clients the value of what H+KStrategies is doing for them 2) help her clients justify their existence internally. "Measurement is crucial for brands to justify why their campaigns are effective. Media monitoring helps my clients understand whether they are meeting their business goals. Using a range of metrics, I get a bigger picture of how the brands are performing. The more data sets the better as I can spot patterns and potential opportunities and threats."