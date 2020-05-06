Challenge

Need to Understand the Digital Footprint of the Industry and Competitors

Both the Corporate Communications and the Digital Initiatives team at HCL Infosystems are responsible for a range of tasks such as digital advertising, demand generation, external and internal communication programs, video production, managing social media channels and online sentiment & reputation.

HCL Infosystems believes in the power of collaboration. Communication and coordination between the internal comms, external comms, planning and analytics teams are key to ensure streamlined working and completion of the various digital initiatives.

Due to the need to stay constantly updated, the Corporate Communications team was looking for a tracking tool to automate media intelligence and analyze industry trends. Furthermore, they also needed a solution that easily allowed them to benchmark their activities against their competition so they were better placed to get ahead.

After a long search for the most appropriate partner, the marketing communications team upgraded from Google Alerts, Buzzsumo, and Mentions to Meltwater, citing Meltwater's scope of coverage as one of the deciding factors in their decision-making process.