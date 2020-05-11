HASSELL is a leading international design practice with studios in Australia, China, South East Asia, the United States, and the United Kingdom. HASSELL operates across different sectors and disciplines including architecture, interior design and landscape architecture. They have more than 80 years of experience in understanding clients and the sectors they work in to produce the best results.
Demonstrate the impact of PR activity across the global organisation
Disseminate media and social media coverage to key internal stakeholders daily
Consolidate social media engagement content, saving time
Prior to working with Meltwater, HASSELL needed a solution to track and collect media coverage to ensure they were fully across all hits, reach and share of voice. “Prior to Meltwater, we used a time-consuming method for monitoring and capturing media and social media. Since we have come on board, I have consistently been shown ways in which we can promote our team internally as well as delivering high results, faster,” says Adam Ross, Public Relations and Communications Leader at HASSELL.
Meltwater ensures that the communications team at HASSELL are always up to date and alerted to any media and social media coverage they are mentioned in globally. “Because our studios are all around the world, we are operating on a 24-hour news cycle, so it’s very important to stay up to date on all the coverage we are mentioned in,” says Alyce McNeil, Communications Coordinator at HASSELL.
“As a marketing and communications team, we need to report to a number of internal stakeholders. With Meltwater, we can generate reports and keep everyone across the business informed on what’s happening on communications and PR activities.
Our Meltwater account management team, and their dedicated technical team are exceptional and are always able to help fix any issue we have, answer any question, and also streamline different methods of working. I consider Meltwater an extension of our team and as a result feel as if they in turn deliver the best possible outcomes for us.”
— Adam Ross, Public Relations and Communications Leader, Hassell
