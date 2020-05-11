Challenge

Streamlined workflow, Better insights, Greater results

Prior to working with Meltwater, HASSELL needed a solution to track and collect media coverage to ensure they were fully across all hits, reach and share of voice. “Prior to Meltwater, we used a time-consuming method for monitoring and capturing media and social media. Since we have come on board, I have consistently been shown ways in which we can promote our team internally as well as delivering high results, faster,” says Adam Ross, Public Relations and Communications Leader at HASSELL.

Fast global coverage; Strong client relationships

Meltwater ensures that the communications team at HASSELL are always up to date and alerted to any media and social media coverage they are mentioned in globally. “Because our studios are all around the world, we are operating on a 24-hour news cycle, so it’s very important to stay up to date on all the coverage we are mentioned in,” says Alyce McNeil, Communications Coordinator at HASSELL.