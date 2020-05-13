Challenge

Grow Brands by Leveraging Media More Effectively

Guinness World Records aims to inspire people to read about and participate in world record attempts. Their book holds a world record of its own, as the best-selling copyrighted book of all time, exceeding $100 million in sales. Because inclusiveness and passion are among the company's values, they work with global brands interested in setting world records as part of marketing campaigns. Generating media attention is good for their own brand as well. Key events on the company calendar include the annual book launch in September and Guinness World Records Day on November 14th.

In an effort to maximize interest and exposure, the company's objectives for a media communications platform included the ability to identify and reach media influencers to align with campaigns. They also wanted to efficiently monitor global news and needed the assurance that their platform partner could be relied on for excellent service, given that their needs were often timely and occasionally unusual.

PR Manager Alice Pagan says, "Our media approach was quite difficult because we didn't have a platform that could help us optimize our efforts and successfully explain our campaigns and media consulting services."