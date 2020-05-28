Challenge

Competitive intelligence and custom reports

Since Monika Ekervik Hedman is seldom sitting still, from photoshoots for upcoming collections, to purchasing of new fabrics and factory visits around the world, she needs to be able to stay updated of Gudrun Sjödén's media exposure from wherever she happens to be. The morning reports, which she accesses via her mobile, provide Monica with a quick and easy update while allowing her to also keep constant watch.

Gudrun Sjödén receives custom reports from Meltwater every month. These reports make it possible to monitor the return on investment of communication efforts. The report analyses media exposure and reach in various markets, insight into what created engagement, and sentiment of relevant conversations - amongst other things. Through the reports, they can clearly see what has worked and steer their strategy forward accordingly. "Using Meltwater's morning report, we form an idea about whether our activities have yielded positive or negative results, and how strong their impact in the media has been", says Hedman.