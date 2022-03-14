GTA TeleGuam

One of GTA’s “superpowers” as a company has always been their involvement within the local community, be it through volunteer efforts, corporate donations or non-profit sponsorships. “We’ve always wanted to believe that our CSR efforts have been received positively, and now we can actually quantify that sentiment,” Denight continued.

Now, GTA is able to respond to all of their customers across many different social platforms including Facebook and Twitter, transforming the way they look at social media management.

Maryanne Pascua, Digital Marketing Specialist at GTA said, “The consolidation of the Meltwater solution is great! Now, I don’t need to look at different platforms all the time to get the information that I want, I can get everything all in one place. I can see all of the social listening across the board and manage all of our social channels in one platform. That has saved me so much time.”

With that time saved, more time can be spent building their Marketing strategy, being more tactical with their engagement and optimising content for different channels.

Finally, one element that really stood out for the team at GTA was their Onboarding experience. “The onboarding has been fantastic. So often, you might buy powerful tools and they can do so many things. However, if you don’t know how to use them then they aren’t so useful anymore! Meltwater has setup our team for success from day one and we have had plenty of ongoing training,” said Denight.

Meltwater’s free online certification and learning portal, Meltwater Academy, has also been valuable for continuously upskilling the GTA team at large. Denight continued, “We have been able to supplement our one-to-one training with the Meltwater team with online learning through Meltwater Academy.”