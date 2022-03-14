Customer Stories
GTA TeleGuam

Helping Guam's leading telco brand with all-in-one social media management

As the legacy telecommunications provider in Guam, GTA has been servicing the residents of the island with mobile, broadband and TV services since 1950. With a population of fewer than 200,000 people, Guam’s telco market has been heating up and competitors have been jostling for new subscribers through new mediums such as social media. GTA rebranded in 2019 with a new slogan - “We Start With You”. The centre of the company’s ethos is their customers, with a keen focus on listening, managing and solving issues quickly. Prior to partnering with Meltwater, GTA had no formal social listening tools in place but they were managing their social media channels through another provider.

Meltwater helps GTA TeleGuam to:

Quantify their share of voice, campaign performance and proactively measure Marketing efforts

Save time through managing all of their social channels in one platform

Understand competitor activities and customer sentiment

Previous to partnering up with Meltwater, we didn’t have a structured way to benchmark our Marketing efforts against our competitors, it was more of a gut feel before. Now, we are able to quantify our share of voice, our campaign performance and proactively measure our efforts.

Nate Denight, Vice President Marketing at GTA Teleguam

The Solution

GTA were looking for a tool that could help them achieve two key success factors for their business:

1) Customer retention

2) Keeping brand reputation high and gaining new subscribers

The Marketing team knew that in order to achieve their company goals, they needed to be where their audience was. With social media penetration in Guam hitting an all time high in recent years, it was imperative for GTA to have a consolidated social listening and social media management tool that could help with monitoring competitor activities, understanding customer sentiment and responding to queries in a logical and timely manner.

Nate Denight, VP of Marketing for GTA said, “Previous to partnering up with Meltwater, we didn’t have a structured way to benchmark our Marketing efforts against our competitors, it was more of a gut feel before. Now, we are able to quantify our share of voice, our campaign performance and proactively measure our efforts.”

The consolidation of the Meltwater solution is great! Now, I don’t need to look at different platforms all the time to get the information that I want, I can get everything all in one place. I can see all of the social listening across the board and manage all of our social channels in one platform. That has saved me so much time.

Maryanne Pascua, Digital Marketing Specialist at GTA TeleGuam

One of GTA’s “superpowers” as a company has always been their involvement within the local community, be it through volunteer efforts, corporate donations or non-profit sponsorships. “We’ve always wanted to believe that our CSR efforts have been received positively, and now we can actually quantify that sentiment,” Denight continued.

Now, GTA is able to respond to all of their customers across many different social platforms including Facebook and Twitter, transforming the way they look at social media management. 

Maryanne Pascua, Digital Marketing Specialist at GTA said, “The consolidation of the Meltwater solution is great! Now, I don’t need to look at different platforms all the time to get the information that I want, I can get everything all in one place. I can see all of the social listening across the board and manage all of our social channels in one platform. That has saved me so much time.”

With that time saved, more time can be spent building their Marketing strategy, being more tactical with their engagement and optimising content for different channels.

Finally, one element that really stood out for the team at GTA was their Onboarding experience. “The onboarding has been fantastic. So often, you might buy powerful tools and they can do so many things. However, if you don’t know how to use them then they aren’t so useful anymore! Meltwater has setup our team for success from day one and we have had plenty of ongoing training,” said Denight. 

Meltwater’s free online certification and learning portal, Meltwater Academy, has also been valuable for continuously upskilling the GTA team at large. Denight continued, “We have been able to supplement our one-to-one training with the Meltwater team with online learning through Meltwater Academy.”

The Impact

With big ambitions to maintain their standing in Guam’s telco market, whilst capturing the hearts and minds of new subscribers, GTA’s Marketing strategy has been bolstered by Meltwater’s all-in-one platform and transformed the way they look at social media management and listening.

