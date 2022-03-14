GTA TeleGuam

The Solution
GTA were looking for a tool that could help them achieve two key success factors for their business:
1) Customer retention
2) Keeping brand reputation high and gaining new subscribers
The Marketing team knew that in order to achieve their company goals, they needed to be where their audience was. With social media penetration in Guam hitting an all time high in recent years, it was imperative for GTA to have a consolidated social listening and social media management tool that could help with monitoring competitor activities, understanding customer sentiment and responding to queries in a logical and timely manner.
Nate Denight, VP of Marketing for GTA said, “Previous to partnering up with Meltwater, we didn’t have a structured way to benchmark our Marketing efforts against our competitors, it was more of a gut feel before. Now, we are able to quantify our share of voice, our campaign performance and proactively measure our efforts.”