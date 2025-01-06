Simplified, time-saving influencer marketing management

When Grupo Numar first stepped into the world of influencer marketing, it faced the challenges of the new endeavor alone. From scattered documents and fractured workflows to incomplete analytics, the process proved to be time-consuming and confusing. A long-time client of Meltwater’s social listening solution, Grupo Numar implemented Meltwater’s influencer marketing solution to supercharge its social media marketing efforts.

“We initially experimented with influencer marketing directly with known influencers but found it difficult to measure KPIs and achieve the desired results,” says Silvia Villalobos, Corporate Marketing Director at Grupo Numar. “Using Meltwater, we can track our communications, measure reach, and understand which segments we are impacting. This has allowed us to adjust our strategies and achieve a better return on investment.”

Beginning with scouting and recruitment, Grupo Numar uses Meltwater’s discovery features to find content creators who align with brand values and can deliver the outcomes they’re looking for. The solution’s proprietary True Reach technology lets users vet creators beyond follower counts, highlighting the accounts with the strongest influence over, and engagement with, their audiences.

Next, the solution lets Grupo Numar streamline its influencer management and communications. Instead of losing contracts and campaign details in endless emails, everyone on the corporate marketing team can stay up to date using unified inboxes, team workspaces, and in-app payments.

Finally, with the solution, the team can track campaign performance in real-time, complete with advanced analytics showing how influencer activities contribute to business objectives. Reporting capabilities prove invaluable when communicating results up the leadership ladder.

“One of the main challenges of working with influencers is gaining easy insight into ROI,” says Villalobos. “Meltwater provides quick and practical visibility of digital results, helping us identify and evaluate which influencers align with our brand values and target audience.”