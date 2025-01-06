Grupo Numar
Simplified, time-saving influencer marketing management
When Grupo Numar first stepped into the world of influencer marketing, it faced the challenges of the new endeavor alone. From scattered documents and fractured workflows to incomplete analytics, the process proved to be time-consuming and confusing. A long-time client of Meltwater’s social listening solution, Grupo Numar implemented Meltwater’s influencer marketing solution to supercharge its social media marketing efforts.
“We initially experimented with influencer marketing directly with known influencers but found it difficult to measure KPIs and achieve the desired results,” says Silvia Villalobos, Corporate Marketing Director at Grupo Numar. “Using Meltwater, we can track our communications, measure reach, and understand which segments we are impacting. This has allowed us to adjust our strategies and achieve a better return on investment.”
Beginning with scouting and recruitment, Grupo Numar uses Meltwater’s discovery features to find content creators who align with brand values and can deliver the outcomes they’re looking for. The solution’s proprietary True Reach technology lets users vet creators beyond follower counts, highlighting the accounts with the strongest influence over, and engagement with, their audiences.
Next, the solution lets Grupo Numar streamline its influencer management and communications. Instead of losing contracts and campaign details in endless emails, everyone on the corporate marketing team can stay up to date using unified inboxes, team workspaces, and in-app payments.
Finally, with the solution, the team can track campaign performance in real-time, complete with advanced analytics showing how influencer activities contribute to business objectives. Reporting capabilities prove invaluable when communicating results up the leadership ladder.
“One of the main challenges of working with influencers is gaining easy insight into ROI,” says Villalobos. “Meltwater provides quick and practical visibility of digital results, helping us identify and evaluate which influencers align with our brand values and target audience.”
“Meltwater has significantly improved our ability to measure the impact of our campaigns, especially in influencer marketing. We can now track reach, engagement, and return on investment with greater accuracy, allowing us to optimize our strategies.”
— Silvia Villalobos, Corporate Marketing Director, Grupo Numar
Optimized campaigns with deliciously provable results
When brands Numar and Clover aimed to reach Gen-Z and Millennial audiences, Grupo Numar knew influencer marketing would be the perfect avenue. It used Meltwater to initiate, execute, and measure a campaign highlighting how the margarine and oil brands can help customers eat better.
“We wanted to show, in an organic way within the videos made by the influencers, how you can eat without guilt, but at the same time inform and educate them on how to eat healthy,” Villalobos explains. “We wanted to reach a young audience to show them the different presentations, features, and benefits.”
Using Meltwater, Grupo Numar recruited the perfect influencers to create engagement-driving content with results they could actually prove. At the campaign’s end, its three influencers generated ROIs of 1,300, 5,000, and 7,600x times their allotted budgets, respectively.
“If we had invested in traditional marketing or publicity efforts to try to reach the impact Meltwater has helped us obtain, it would have cost a fortune and probably taken more time,” says Villalobos.
Along with proving value, monthly and weekly campaign reports delivered insights that the entire marketing team could take advantage of to optimize future initiatives and outputs.