Meltwater customer story: Graviz Telescope

Graviz Telescope is an AI-platform supplied by the company Graviz Labs. The platform is based on an algorithm that analyses market perceptions of brands and makes recommendations on where investments for commercial impact should be made. To do this, the Graviz Telescope uses data from Meltwater, which is made possible by our open API. Meltwater data is plugged into Graviz Telescope and used to quickly provide knowledge and insight around how a brand is perceived. Meltwater categorizes the data for the tool, such as what sources the data stems from (Instagram, Facebook, Twitter etc) and whether the data is positive, negative or neutral.
Get data in real time
Integrate external data with internal systems
Optimise strategic decision making
Rodrigo Graviz has long been a Meltwater client and has a strong view of our offering. When Rodrigo realized that they needed external data for Graviz Telescope, Meltwater's Enterprise solution was an easy choice.
Graviz Labs also plugs other sources into their Graviz Telescope tool such as panel data and search engine data. This means you don't have to log into several different platforms to reach the data in various locations. An open API makes it possible to create visually appealing and complete analyses with different data-flows.
Rodrigo states that while there's various datatypes plugged into the solution, Meltwater is one of the most important sources of data since the volume of data is not only enormous but also categorized. This categorization is handled by Meltwater, where the data is categorized based on volume, sources, sentiment, etc. The fact that Meltwater's open API provides Graviz Telescope with real-time data is also an advantage since the results are almost immediately visible in Graviz Telescope.
"Today everyone talks about how data is the new gold. Meltwater supplies us with the data that our customers demand, and this is clearly a great value for us."
Rodrigo Graviz, CEO, Graviz Labs.
At Meltwater we believe that data shouldn't exist in a vacuum but noticed this was the case for a number of large enterprises. To solve this challenge, we developed an open API that enables our customers to integrate data from their own applications or third-party business systems alongside online news articles and social conversations. This helps uncover insights that benefit all sides of your company. What's more, data can be gathered and accessed by all departments in one centralised location, helping to break down siloed working.
Meltwater's open API makes it possible to build custom dashboards and reports in your current business intelligence tools such as Tableau and Microsoft PowerBI. By doing so, companies can analyze and connect the dots between different data flows and create a unified reporting flow. Meltwater's open API makes it possible to build custom dashboards and reports in your current business intelligence tools such as Tableau and Microsoft PowerBI.
Meltwater's API provides quick and easy access to data. This means that customers can gain insight into how things are going for them without having to wait.
Meltwater's API solution means Graviz Labs can import data directly into their own applications and platforms.
Meltwater's API solution provides valuable insights delivered in real time directly in Graviz Labs' own application.