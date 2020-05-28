Meltwater customer story: Graviz Telescope

Challenge

Meltwater - One of the most important data sources for Graviz Telescope

Rodrigo Graviz has long been a Meltwater client and has a strong view of our offering. When Rodrigo realized that they needed external data for Graviz Telescope, Meltwater's Enterprise solution was an easy choice.

Graviz Labs also plugs other sources into their Graviz Telescope tool such as panel data and search engine data. This means you don't have to log into several different platforms to reach the data in various locations. An open API makes it possible to create visually appealing and complete analyses with different data-flows.

Rodrigo states that while there's various datatypes plugged into the solution, Meltwater is one of the most important sources of data since the volume of data is not only enormous but also categorized. This categorization is handled by Meltwater, where the data is categorized based on volume, sources, sentiment, etc. The fact that Meltwater's open API provides Graviz Telescope with real-time data is also an advantage since the results are almost immediately visible in Graviz Telescope.