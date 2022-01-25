4 Questions for GoStudent's PR & Communications Manager, Gwendolin Glück

What positive effects have you seen as a result of using our software?

"Meltwater's trending topic searches, user-friendly competitor analysis, and PR reporting capabilities have helped us positively increase efficiency. For example, by automating reporting we were also able to save time, and, for the first time, feel confident in the numbers we're presenting."

How did the solution help you achieve your business goals?

"Since the introduction of the Meltwater RSS feed, we have become much more efficient with reporting. Within a few seconds, we can see how many press hits we've achieved during a specific timeframe and pinpoint areas for improvement. Having this knowledge helps us achieve our PR goals."

What measurable effects has Meltwater brought to your company?

"The biggest impact we've seen from Meltwater is a positive change in productivity and efficiency. Looking for press coverage manually, compiling coverage and breaking it down by market, size, origin, topic, etc, then reporting insights back used to take a lot longer."

What benefits have you gained from partnering with Meltwater?

"We've made a quantum leap in reporting and have achieved our goal of making press work measurable. Furthermore, now that we use Meltwater, we're always informed about the latest discussions or trends in the field of education and can react promptly with relevant communication strategies."