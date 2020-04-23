Google is an American multinational technology company that specializes in Internet-related services and products, which include online advertising technologies, search engine, cloud computing, software, and hardware. Their mission is to organize the world's information and make it universally accessible and useful.
When Katie began building out the social media program for Google Cloud Platform, she needed a tool to track social analytics and measurement, not only in the company's own channels but the larger conversation overall. The Cloud Platform, which offers its customers access to the same infrastructure and applications used by Google in its own products, has a global reach with conversations occurring across many different countries and languages. In 2014, she turned to Sysomos (now Meltwater Social.)
Understanding the social media impact of their developer programs would be a massive undertaking without a partner who can help them in more ways than one. Meltwater Social provides them with the insights they could not get from native social channels, plus the raw data in a robust API feed to combine with their own data sources for internal dashboards.
Katie Miller, Program Manager, The Cloud Developer Relations Team
"We found that while we had a wealth of data from native social analytics properties, they didn't give us the full global footprint of the conversations around critical programs and product areas. We also had real limitations on understanding sentiment and automating the data." To overcome this challenge, Google turned to Meltwater for support. So how exactly has Meltwater Social helped this conglomerate achieve results? "First, it gives us the reach, engagement and sentiment data that we're looking for above and beyond our own channels. We're not just interested in understanding how our own posts perform, we want to know what the larger conversation looks like. Second, with the automation we are able to automatically pull data into our own internal dashboards, which is incredibly valuable from a time perspective." There's no denying that Google understands the value of data, when asked what insights they look for in your social analytics, Katie explained, "Particularly, for some of our major campaigns and initiatives, it's really important to understand the global footprint. What was the volume? How did it compare to similar campaigns? Did it reach the demographics we expected? And, what can we learn moving forward? What is the future of social analytics for your team at Google? For our team, it will be taking it to the next level. We have done an excellent job identifying the upfront data points but we have an incredible opportunity to go much deeper in looking at the relationships between data and our larger product objectives."
