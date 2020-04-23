Solution

"We found that while we had a wealth of data from native social analytics properties, they didn't give us the full global footprint of the conversations around critical programs and product areas. We also had real limitations on understanding sentiment and automating the data." To overcome this challenge, Google turned to Meltwater for support. So how exactly has Meltwater Social helped this conglomerate achieve results? "First, it gives us the reach, engagement and sentiment data that we're looking for above and beyond our own channels. We're not just interested in understanding how our own posts perform, we want to know what the larger conversation looks like. Second, with the automation we are able to automatically pull data into our own internal dashboards, which is incredibly valuable from a time perspective." There's no denying that Google understands the value of data, when asked what insights they look for in your social analytics, Katie explained, "Particularly, for some of our major campaigns and initiatives, it's really important to understand the global footprint. What was the volume? How did it compare to similar campaigns? Did it reach the demographics we expected? And, what can we learn moving forward? What is the future of social analytics for your team at Google? For our team, it will be taking it to the next level. We have done an excellent job identifying the upfront data points but we have an incredible opportunity to go much deeper in looking at the relationships between data and our larger product objectives."