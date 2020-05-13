Goodman Media International

Challenge

Leverage Data to Tell a More Authentic Story

The communications industry is extremely competitive—and very fluid. While clients always want to appear in the most popular and influential media, everything else about the business is changing.

Goodman Media CIO Sabrina Strauss explains, "Now The Today Show is just one tactic in an integrated marketing mix that might include content creation, social media, media relations, and internal communications. Rather than focus on one or a few media only, now we have to think about how to integrate all of these into a larger plan."

Goodman Media manages every aspect of a client's media mix and is responsible for events, crisis management, executive positioning, thought leadership, and key announcements. Their diverse clientele operates globally in a wide range of industries and requires a sophisticated understanding of market conditions and the ability to monitor developments in multiple languages. Each company has its own way of communicating, and Goodman Media is expected to tap into this.

CIO Strauss says, "Our challenge every day is finding ways to get our clients inserted in the news and allow them to tell their story in an authentic way, and Meltwater helps us identify what those avenues and stories might look like. The importance of data is growing."