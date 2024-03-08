The agency needed confidence in choosing the right influencers to tell the right stories. Strategists wanted to ensure the influencers were resonating with audiences and aligning with the company cultures they represented. They also needed insight into campaign metrics and KPIs to build client trust in their efforts.

The agency chose Meltwater Influencer Marketing to manage its client influencer marketing projects. The platform has allowed them to better serve clients beyond strategy and concepts and improve client outcomes.

Standardizing the Approach to Influencer Marketing

Gild Creative Group excels in strategy and concept development, but from a project management perspective, the execution needed support. The current approach was restricted, and the agency was operating inefficiently. The agency also lacked a history of campaigns and organization. They didn’t have a single place to store the numerous invisible tasks involved in influencer marketing.

Instead of a large, complex tool, the agency needed something that could assist in staying organized, presenting data in a compelling manner, and uncovering new opportunities.

Meltwater Influencer Marketing helped strategists operationalize their strategies to create a predictable, repeatable, organized approach.

One key challenge Meltwater helped to solve was building efficiency throughout each campaign. Each campaign required a considerable amount of mathematical calculation, all of which was done manually. With Meltwater Influencer Marketing, users can see key influencer insights at a glance without extensive calculations.

While every campaign and every story is different, Meltwater allows users to standardize the way they find, vet, and leverage influencers to meet their clients’ needs.

Measuring the Multiple Facets of Success

Specializing in storytelling means creating narratives that serve a variety of purposes. Stories connect with audiences on an emotional level, and the feelings they elicit can spur multiple actions related to brand awareness, direct sales, recruitment, or other engagements.

Gild Creative Group chose Meltwater Influencer Marketing because of its capability in measuring the success of every campaign, regardless of whether they involved impressions, reach, engagement, or conversion. In storytelling, it’s crucial to assess how well influencers contributed to key performance indicators, particularly in terms of brand awareness.

Meltwater Influencer Marketing breaks down each campaign and each influencer into easy-to-understand visual metrics and information, including:

Level of influence (scale of 1-100)

Skills

Location

Number of fans

True reach

Number of posts

Engagements per post

Engagement rate

Total posts per campaign

Total reach per campaign

Total engagements per campaign

Earned media value per campaign

For agencies like Gild Creative Group, running multiple campaigns for multiple clients at any given day is all in a day’s work. The Meltwater Influencer Marketing dashboard offers insights at a glance and allows users to dive deeper into specific campaign metrics and data as needed.

To date, Gild Creative Group’s Meltwater Influencer Marketing campaigns show a total of 95 posts, 112.2K engagements, 2.34% engagement rate, 6.3M reach, and $754.2K EMV.

Meltwater Influencer Marketing users can see recent posts related to each campaign as well as each influencer’s most recent posts. Combined with the above metrics, the agency can easily see which influencers are crafting compelling narratives for the client and how they’re contributing to the overall campaign outcomes.

Serving Clients Beyond Strategy

Developing a story that serves a specific purpose is just the beginning for Gild Creative Group. With Meltwater Influencer Marketing, the agency is able to recommend and select influencers to contribute to the story, share it with relevant audiences, and monitor how people are receiving those stories. Being able to share specific outcomes makes the agency’s services more well-rounded and valuable to its clients.

Meltwater Influencer Marketing's ability to handle multiple groups (especially large clients with multi-campaign needs) concurrently is advantageous for project management purposes. With more efficient processes and the capacity to handle multiple clients at scale, the agency is able to expand its services and accept more clients.

Meltwater also allows Gild Creative Group to be forward-thinking for its clients. Users can monitor influencers who they may not currently have a reason to communicate with but may require their assistance in the future.