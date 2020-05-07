Summary

Meltwater Helps GUtech to

Stay on top of media coverage about the university

"Meltwater lets me know of any mention of our university in the media as it happens. This helps me to be up to date with where we are being mentioned and what the media is saying about us. Thanks to Meltwater Media Monitoring solutions I now can track our brand coverage in regions previously outside of our scope such as the US."

Keep informed about faculty/ alumni and highlight their accomplishments

"Alumni are the university's ambassadors to the world and it fills us with pride to track their news in the media in combination with the university's coverage."

Amplify media coverage and build a positive reputation

"It's always such a delight to meet parents of prospective students who follow our news in the media and read about our study trips abroad and how valuable they think these activities are in the development of their children. Thanks to Meltwater we are able to be more targeted and interact with the right audience through the right message."