Solution

A committed partner - fast and digital

Johanna Svensson, Sales & Marketing Coordinator for Gemometrics, makes a routine of reading through the morning media report and making sure that the right information gets to the right employees.

Gemometrics also uses Meltwater's press tool. This makes it possible to get their press releases out in a smooth and flexible way relevant media contacts. In addition to this, they can also measure the results of their PR work through insights supplied by the tool. Gemometrics then uses the integrated platform to publish their press releases to the press room on their website.

"Using Meltwater's service makes it easy to get our press releases out there. One major advantage is that we can easily see who has picked up our press releases and where”, says Johanna. "It would have been extremely time-consuming and difficult for us to keep tabs on whether a little newspaper in Spain, for instance, has picked up our press release. With Meltwater, we can be sure that we will find out who is being reached and who is engaging with our press releases."

"I always feel secure when using Meltwater, even when I published our first press release through Meltwater's tool. Our Account Manager was readily available to walk us through the entire process and make sure that everything was done right".