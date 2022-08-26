Geely Holding Group

Challenge

Geely’s international commercial footprint means its customers — both business and consumer — could be anywhere from Asia to Europe. While the expansion into European markets is a tremendous opportunity, it also brought with it some challenges.

Kevin Chen, Geely Auto Group’s Global Public Relations Manager, said: “Back in 2017 we didn’t have a really effective way of monitoring news about our company or our brands. It was particularly important to us, as we embarked on a global expansion, to be able to track the public conversation around our brands and products all over the world. If you don’t know what people are saying about you, how can you correct an incorrect perception? We needed a communications tool that could help us manage our brand image. So, Meltwater has been an important partner to us these past five years.”