Geely Holding Group

Tracking and managing Geely’s global image and brand presence

Founded in 1997 in Hangzhou, China, Geely Auto Group (a subsidiary of Zhejiang Geely Holding Group) is the company behind brands like Geely Auto, Lynk & Co, Proton Cars and Geometry. The group employs more than 50,000 people, operates 12 plants, has five global R&D centres (Hangzhou, Ningbo, Gothenburg, Coventry and Frankfurt) and operates two design studios (Shanghai and Gothenburg). The company has been listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange since 2005. In 2021, Geely Auto Group’s brands sold more than 1.44 million units globally — marking the fifth consecutive year the company has been the world’s bestselling Chinese auto brand.

Meltwater Enables Geely Holding Group to

Track and manage their global image and brand presence

Monitor media and social media across varied global markets

Track and report on the success of campaigns and brands worldwide

Challenge

Geely’s international commercial footprint means its customers — both business and consumer — could be anywhere from Asia to Europe. While the expansion into European markets is a tremendous opportunity, it also brought with it some challenges.

Kevin Chen, Geely Auto Group’s Global Public Relations Manager, said: “Back in 2017 we didn’t have a really effective way of monitoring news about our company or our brands. It was particularly important to us, as we embarked on a global expansion, to be able to track the public conversation around our brands and products all over the world. If you don’t know what people are saying about you, how can you correct an incorrect perception? We needed a communications tool that could help us manage our brand image. So, Meltwater has been an important partner to us these past five years.”  

 

"Meltwater meant Geely now had excellent visibility on everything from media mentions to social media sentiment about the company and its brands."

Kevin Chen, Global Public Relations Manager, Geely Holding Group

Solutions

Geely Auto Group invested in Meltwater’s software-as-a-service media monitoring tool.

Rey Ye, from Geely Global PR team, said Meltwater meant Geely now had excellent visibility on everything from media mentions to social media sentiment about the company and its brands.

“If it’s being said online or in the media about Geely and our products, we know about it,” he said. “That’s so powerful for us. It means, for example, if we run a seasonal event or launch a new product, we’re able to track how it’s being received in the marketplace, even if that marketplace is Germany or Britain.

Geely Auto Group is also able to use Meltwater for media outreach, identifying and contacting relevant journalists with story ideas, updates or corrections. It’s allowing them to build stronger relationships with the most relevant and influential reporters and media organisations.

